Sheriff Lewis Looking Forward To New Building

Today was another exciting day for those living in Wicomico County. We are one step closer to building our new Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety Complex on Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury.

I would like to acknowledge the steadfast support, commitment and leadership of County Executive Bob Culver and County Administrator Wayne Strausburg in this project. Additionally, I’d like to acknowledge the contributions of Council President John Cannon and other council members as we move one step closer to breaking ground on this new facility. Thank you Bob Culver and Wayne Strausburg.

Thank you John Cannon, Larry Dodd, Marc Kilmer, John Hall, Matt Holloway, Joe Holloway, and Ernie Davis. We couldn’t do it without your support.