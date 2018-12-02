Somerset County Sheriff Press a Release

Dalton Wayne Spivey of Baltimore, arrested 11-22-18 on a warrant for 2nd and 4th degree burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary and theft. Spivey was later held without bond.

Ricko Akeem Miles of Crisfield, arrested 11-22-18 on a warrant for manufacturing cds, possession of cds, drug trafficking involving a firearm, cds distribution within a school zone, and cds distribution with a firearm. Miles was later held without bond.

Robert Lee Daniels 3rd of Crisfield, arrested 11-22-18 on a warrant for 1st degree assault, malicious destruction of property over $500.00, 2nd degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Daniels was later held without bond.

Lisa Ann White of Salisbury, criminal summons served 11-23-18 for 3 counts of animal cruelty, and abandon domestic animal. White was later released on signature pending court actions.

Rebecca Dawn Crites of Salisbury, criminal summons served 11-23-18 for 3 counts of animal cruelty, and abandon domestic animal. Crites was later released on signature pending court actions.

Michael Lamont Handy of Deal Island, criminal summons served 11-26-18 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, false statement to law enforcement, and driving on a suspended driver’s license. Handy was later released on signature pending court actions.

Mehray Tabib of Princess Anne, arrested 11-26-18 on a warrant for violation of a protective order. Tabib was later released on a unsecured bond.

Charles John Usner of Crisfield, criminal summons served 11-28-18 for theft over $100.00. Usner was later released on signature pending court actions.

