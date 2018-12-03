The Easton Police Department would like to thank the Bryan Brothers Foundation for their generous donation of $9300.00 for a K9. In early February, the Easton Police Department began working on expanding its K9 program. This would allow us to better serve the community and allied agencies.

The performance of a K9 team within a Police Department is well documented as a highly effective team that not only raises awareness on the community level about the dedication of the Police Department, but also gets results. These results range from the apprehension of criminals, the detection of narcotics, the location of lost individuals, the education of the public and also the deterrence of crime.

The Easton Police Department and the Town of Easton are very grateful for the Bryan Brothers Foundations willingness to contribute to the project. This could not have been possible if it wasn’t for their support.

If any other community partners would like to donate toward the Easton Police Department’s K9 program, for our expansion please send checks to the Easton Police Department made payable to the Town of Easton.

