Comment Worthy A Post On Political Correctness

The Politically Correct Institute of America has criticized Charlie Brown – classic and Rudolph – classic in which children can learn about friendship, sacrifice, and the importance of never giving up. But it is okay for Walmart to use Rick James song – Give it to baby. Give me that sweet funky stuff. Is he a role model that we would want children to follow or music we would want them to listen to?

