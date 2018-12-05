SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 17-year-old from Eden.

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was reported missing to the Princess Anne Barrack Sunday night. He is approximately 5’10”, 180 pounds, with reddish hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is currently in the Salisbury area.

Anyone that may have information regarding Austin’s whereabouts or can provide insight on where he may travel should contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. All callers can remain anonymous.