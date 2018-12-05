Join us as we celebrate our 150th Anniversary!

Parade will begin at the south end of Main Street.

*All 85 Spots Have Been Filled*

PARADE PARTICIPANT INFO:

Line ups will be at Decatur Park, Tripoli, Main St & Buckingham Elementary.

Stage & performances stay at Broad & Main St.

Berlin Christmas Parade

Parking and Traffic Changes

The Town of Berlin is asking parade participants, parents and residents to be mindful of the following traffic changes for this year’s Christmas parade.

The parade route will begin at the Berlin Welcome Center and Main Street and will travel north through town. Main Street will be closed from the railroad at North Main Street down to Worcester Preparatory School beginning at 5:30 pm.

Line-up of entries will be along South Main Street beginning at the Welcome Center down to Buckingham Lane.

Bands are required to drop off students at Stephen Decatur Park where buses will then travel back and park at Berlin Intermediate School for pick up after the parade. Bands will be located for line-up at Stephen Decatur Park. South Main Street is for parade entries only.

Parents may drop off students to access their line-up numbers at Buckingham Elementary School via Buckingham Lane or West Street or Stephen Decatur Park via Route 113 & Tripoli Street or at the corner of Bay & Church Street where town staff will assist them to their line up position.

Each group of participants will be given a staggered line-up time to help alleviate bottlenecks beginning at 5:15 pm.

The parade will end at the Berlin Library.

Overflow parking can be found at Berlin Intermediate School where a shuttle is available to take you to downtown Berlin beginning at 5:45 pm to 7:15 pm and pick up for return to your vehicle from 8:45 pm to 9:00pm.

All streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Please pass this onto all parents and participant of the parade.

