Winter Wonderfest in Lewis Delaware

Winter WonderFEST’s Christmas Village is BACK! Featuring the Schellville Christmas Lane, Hudson Fields Midway, Crooked Hammock Lodge, Santa’s Craft Workshop, and the Highway One Main Stage – there’s a MERRY good time waiting for the entire family!

Since 2016, over 110,000 visitors have helped raise over $140,000 to support our community’s nonprofits! You can make a difference while making holiday memories at Delaware’s BIGGEST Holiday Tradition!

NEW THIS YEAR – Don’t miss the NEW Schellville Buildings, NEW Carnival Rides including the FUN SLIDE & DRAGON BOAT, and NEW Crafts at Santa’s Workshop!

FREE PARKING & NO ADMISSION FEE!

Enjoy Schellville, the Highway One Main Stage, the fire pits, and pictures with Santa for FREE!

TICKETS ARE REQUIRED FOR…

Carnival Rides & Santa’s Craft Workshop

CASH IS REQUIRED FOR MIDWAY GAMES

For full pricing, visit wonderfestde.org!

