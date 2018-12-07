Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Collision Willards





Maryland State Police

Barrack “E” Salisbury

2765 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

410-749-3101

Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Collision

Location: Main St. @ Old Ocean City Road, Willards, Wicomico County, MD

Suspect Vehicle: Possibly 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX

Victim Vehicle: 2018 Toyota Avalon

Brief Resume:

On 12/2/2018 at approximately 1827 hrs., Troopers were dispatched to respond to a motor vehicle collision at Main St. and Old Ocean City Road in Willards, Wicomico County, Maryland. The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack advised responding Troopers that the vehicle that caused the collision had fled the scene traveling north on Main St. in Willards.

Upon arrival, Troopers found that a black 2018 Toyota Avalon that had been struck on the passenger side, rotated clockwise, and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Old Ocean City Road. Both the driver and passenger of the Toyota were under the age of eighteen and were evaluated by medical personnel from the Willards Fire Department and refused medical treatment.

A witness on scene stated they were behind a small vehicle traveling north on Main St. The witness advised the small vehicle stopped at the intersection and then proceeded through the intersection where it struck the Toyota, that was traveling east on Old Ocean City Road. After the collision, the witness stated the small vehicle continued north on Main St. in Willards fleeing the scene and did not return. The witness described the vehicle as possibly being a Honda, and that it appeared to be a dark red color possibly.

Evidence located at the scene suggests that the suspect vehicle is a 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX model. The vehicle could be either two door or four door. Anyone with information pertaining to this collision is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack and contact S/Tpr. Kevin Moore. Below is an example of what style the Honda Civic should look like.

Advertisements