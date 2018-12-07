Parsons Cemetery Wreaths Across American Day 2018 On December 15th

Parsons Cemetery is very proud to host Wreaths Across American Day 2018, sponsored by Jeff Merritt and Operation We Care. In 2017, Parsons Cemetery first joined the national Wreaths Across American Day (WAA), as one of 1300 participating ceremonies nationwide. The WAA mission is to “Remember our fallen US veterans” “Honor those who serve” and “Teach your children the value of freedom.” There are no better words to describe this event then those captured in this generously made video documentary of the 2017 Parsons Ceremony Ceremony made by VizionCreative.tv.

https://www.facebook.com/508735252495724/videos/1516654815037091/

With great appreciation for the Community support that not only made this event so successful, but who have also insisted that this ceremony should continue annually, we thank you. And thank you to the donors who collectively or individually funded over 600 wreaths laid by volunteers. In 2018 we have set our goal for 1,000. We do not know whether all those resting here are veterans, but we are working to find out and ensure all our veterans are recognized, and would appreciate your help. If you wish to participate or donate you can register with the WWA for Parsons Cemetery at:

https://wreaths.fastport.com/donateLocation.html?page=42616

Please share information on this WAA Ceremony with others, and follow us for updates and developing details on this Ceremony. Thank you.

