Shooting Investigation Seaford

12/07/2018

Shooting Investigation

Location: 300 Block of Third Street, Seaford Delaware

On Thursday December 6th, 2018 at 10:13 P.M., Officers from the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to the 300 Block of Third Street in Seaford for a reported shooting. It was discovered that an occupied residence was shot several times by unknown individual(s). No one inside of the house was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-6644 extension 0, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center Facebook page.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer

