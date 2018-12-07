Sully Trained In Hagerstown MD

We are proud to announce that Sully, the service dog assigned to former President George H.W. Bush, was trained at our Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown. The golden Labrador who tugged the hearts of millions of American’s during the former president’s recent death, spent a year with us as part of our partnership with America’s VetDogs. Inmates train about 30 service dogs throughout the state each year teaching them to turn on lights, tug open doors and drawers, pick items off the floor, pull wheelchairs and fetch goods. Sully left us in November of 2017 and like our other service dogs lived with the inmate trainers during his stay. “I was proud to learn that a dog trained in Maryland was able to serve President Bush in his final months,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Advertisements