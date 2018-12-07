Sully Trained In Hagerstown MD

Image may contain: dog and outdoor

We are proud to announce that Sully, the service dog assigned to former President George H.W. Bush, was trained at our Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown. The golden Labrador who tugged the hearts of millions of American’s during the former president’s recent death, spent a year with us as part of our partnership with America’s VetDogs. Inmates train about 30 service dogs throughout the state each year teaching them to turn on lights, tug open doors and drawers, pick items off the floor, pull wheelchairs and fetch goods. Sully left us in November of 2017 and like our other service dogs lived with the inmate trainers during his stay. “I was proud to learn that a dog trained in Maryland was able to serve President Bush in his final months,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s