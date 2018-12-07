Troopers Attempting to Locate Burglary Suspect-Georgetown

Georgetown- The Delaware State Police are attempting to locate a female suspect who is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries.

Jennifer Robinson, 40 of Selbyville is currently wanted in connection with three burglaries in the State Police’s jurisdiction and is also wanted in two other jurisdictions. Robinson was developed as a third suspect in connection with the burglaries committed in the Fish Hook Mobile Home Park off of Cedar Lane, Georgetown. Robinson’s two co-conspirators have been arrested.

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/12/06/update-two-burglary-suspects-arrested-georgetown/

Robinson has active warrants out of Troop 4 for the following:

Burglary Second Degree Dwelling (3 counts)

Possession of Burglar Tools (2 counts)

Theft (Felony) (2 counts)

Conspiracy Second Degree (3 counts)

Theft Under $1,500.00

Criminal Mischief (3 counts)

Troopers have been unable to locate Robinson and are asking anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts to please contact Troop 4, Detective Powell at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe

Released: 120718 0849

-End-

Advertisements