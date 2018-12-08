Road Rage Incident In Salisbury

Comment: At 5:38 tonight I was involved in an attempted assault during a road rage incident. As I was clearing the intersection heading to the mall and a man in a black Acura/Accord was blowing his horn at me. He then left his lane, pulled beside me and began threatening me with physical violence. I called the police but he abandoned his pursuit of me before they could arrive. Please be alert for those in the community that are not mentally prepared to be a part of society.

Road Rage Incident In Salisbury

  2. Folks remember this is a two way street…if you are behind the wheel don’t be texting on your cell phones! Be looking at the traffic lights so you can move promptly once the light changes color for your direction of travel. Talking or texting on your phone while operating a motor vehicle is just as illegal as road rage!

