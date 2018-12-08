Road Rage Incident In Salisbury

Comment: At 5:38 tonight I was involved in an attempted assault during a road rage incident. As I was clearing the intersection heading to the mall and a man in a black Acura/Accord was blowing his horn at me. He then left his lane, pulled beside me and began threatening me with physical violence. I called the police but he abandoned his pursuit of me before they could arrive. Please be alert for those in the community that are not mentally prepared to be a part of society.

