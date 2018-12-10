Wanted In Berlin

Mrs. Arnecia Prichale Johnson, born December 31, 1987, is wanted for Violation of Protection Order. Mrs. Johnson is 5’05”, 185 lbs with brown eyes. Johnson’s last known address was Maple Avenue Berlin, Maryland. The Berlin Police Department is reaching out to Mrs. Johnson to clear up this legal situation. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mrs. Snead or how to contact Mrs. Snead are asked to call the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.

#Wanted #WarrantBPD494

