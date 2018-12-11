Krispy Kreme

On Wednesday, December 12, pop into any participating Krispy Kreme (that means most stores nationwide) and order any dozen donuts. You can get all glazed, an assortment of the special holiday flavors, a dozen jelly donuts—whatever your heart desires.

Then, as a gift from the magical, generous, wonderful holiday elves at Krispy Kreme, you’ll get to take home an extra dozen donuts for $1 more.

image
KRISPY KREME

The second, cheaper dozen comes with 12 original glazed donuts, which, let’s be honest, are obviously the best. At $8-9 a pop for the first dozen, the deal means you’ll get 24 donuts for around ten bucks. Not a bad way to start off a Wednesday!

