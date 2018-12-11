On Wednesday, December 12, pop into any participating Krispy Kreme (that means most stores nationwide) and order any dozen donuts. You can get all glazed, an assortment of the special holiday flavors, a dozen jelly donuts—whatever your heart desires.

Then, as a gift from the magical, generous, wonderful holiday elves at Krispy Kreme, you’ll get to take home an extra dozen donuts for $1 more.

KRISPY KREME

The second, cheaper dozen comes with 12 original glazed donuts, which, let’s be honest, are obviously the best. At $8-9 a pop for the first dozen, the deal means you’ll get 24 donuts for around ten bucks. Not a bad way to start off a Wednesday!

Advertisements