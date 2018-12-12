Hopper’s tap house 1400 South Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, Maryland 21801

Pohanka of Salisbury presents Adams Radio Group’s 2nd annual Rock Around the Christmas Tree to benefit Children’s House By the Sea.
There are 3 ways for you to win a diamond from Park Place Jewelers in West Ocean City.
1- listen for your cue to call in on Big 107.7 or 93.5 The Beach and get an ornament
2- register one time daily at both Vernon Powell shoes locations for a chance to get an ornament
3- register AT the event Dec 15th from 3-6 at Hopper’s in Salisbury

There will be free photos with Santa, a 50/50 raffle, lots of great raffle items from local businesses like Hi-Tide Dispensary in West Ocean City, Delmarva Shorebirds, Ward Museum, Designer’s Edge, tattoo artist Jonah Latshaw at Ancient Art Tattoo and AMAZING silent auction items like

Justin Timberlake tickets
Jingle Ball tickets
Taylor Swift concert memorabilia
autographed Keith Urban guitar signed by multiple artists(Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Rascall Flatts, and more)
drumhead autographed by multiple country artists (Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Rascall Flatts, and more)
sutographed Gretchen Wilson poster
autographed photo of Fozzy
autographed Soundgarden poster (including Chris Cornell)
signed slipknot poster
signed SID – slipknot mask
signed Killswitch engage poster
signed Theory of a Deadman 8×10
signed Twenty One pilots 8×10
signed guitar from Underoath
plus more!

Enjoy delicious food from Smokin’ BBQ Grill & Wingin’ It knowing that 15% will be donated to the cause!
Thanks to our sponsors Pohanka of Salisbury, Vernon Powell Shoes, Designer’s Edge and Dragon’s Lair
This will be a free event for the public, but all donations and money raised benefits Children’s House By the Sea.

