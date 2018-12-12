PRINCESS ANNE BARRACK SEEKS DONATIONS FOR WINTER CLOTHING, TOILETRIES DRIVE

December 12, 2018

(PRINCESS ANNE, Md.) – The Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack would like to invite you to join our effort in collecting warm winter clothing and basic toiletries for families in need.

The Princess Anne Barrack will be accepting donations of warm clothing and basic toiletries during the months of December and January, which in turn will be donated to local homeless shelters and needy families within Somerset County. Given the extreme cold weather, the Maryland State Police wishes to do its part and positively connect with the citizens of Maryland and provide assistance to as many Somerset County residents as possible.

By donating clean, new or like-new winter clothing and basic toiletries you are supporting Eastern Shore residents who are less fortunate and in need during the cold winter months.

Winter clothing donations will be accepted from Dec. 12, 2018 to Jan. 31, 2019. Troopers assigned to the Princess Anne Barrack will bring all donated items every other week to local shelters. We are accepting the following items in clothing items in clean, new or like-new condition:

Coats and jackets

Winter hats and beanies

Gloves and scarves

Winter boots and warm socks

Toiletry Items

Tooth Brushes

Tooth Paste

Deodorant

All donations can be brought to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack, located at 30581 Perry Road, Princess Anne, Maryland. Donations are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Should you have any questions, concerns, or wish to become involved contact, the Princess Anne Barrack at (443) 260-3700.

