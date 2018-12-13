Maryland State Police Investigating Shooting In Wicomico County

December 13, 2018

(SALISBURY, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening in Wicomico County.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Richmond Avenue and West Road in Salisbury, Maryland. Troopers located the victim, a 42-year-old male who had sustained gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, lying alone in the road when they arrived on scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore was notified and is investigating this case.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was walking alone when he was shot. There is no available information on the gunman’s description, how the victim was approached or any possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Cpl. Hale at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

The investigation is continuing.

