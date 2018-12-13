Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday December 13th at about 1800 Hrs. the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office was proud to participate in a parade for a child in our community named Jake. Jake was unable to attend the Christmas parades in Worcester County this year due to an illness. One of Jake’s joys is to watch the numerous organizations display their holiday spirit throughout Worcester County in the Christmas parades. The parade was held on his street in front of his house outside Girdletree.

The Sheriff’s Office was approached to lend assistance in organizing a small group of people who wanted to give Jake his own parade. The event blossomed from a few vehicles into an outpouring of support from the community. There were 97 entries from Delmarva communities and organizations from as far away as Delaware, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. There were 200 vehicles participating

We cannot thank the community that we serve enough for reaching out and making the life of one child just a bit better on December 13th 2018.

