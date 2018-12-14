Worcester County Proud!

Folks, we are beyond words in our attempt to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped make a young mans night. Tonight, the local community pulled out all the stops and gave this young man a Christmas Parade that left many of us with lumps in our throats. It goes without saying, it was the largest nighttime parade in Girdletree History. We will be providing a much more detailed response tomorrow with additional pictures , but at last count there were over 97 different organizations represented with over 200 pieces of apparatus in this parade. Jake, we are praying for you and we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. It was truly our honor to assist and participate in your parade.