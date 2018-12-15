Fatal Traffic Crash Wicomico County

Salisbury Barrack “E”

2765 N. Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury, MD 21801

410-749-3101

mdsp.maryland.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/15/2018

Type of Incident: Fatal Traffic Crash

Date and Time: 12/15/2018 4:10 PM

Location: Old Ocean City Rd West of Richardson Rd, Wicomico County

Vehicle(s): 2008 Toyota Tk

Driver/passengers(s)/pedestrian:

William Joseph Hathaway, Male/36 years of age, Berlin, MD

Victim(s)/Injuries:

Driver: William Joseph Hathaway, 36 year old male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Narrative: MSP Salisbury received a call from a concerned citizen after they passed by a vehicle in a ditch at the above location. After the barrack took the call, several 911 calls were received for the same incident. The occupant and driver was determined to be a William Joseph Hathaway, W/M, 36 years of age, from Berlin, MD. William had called his wife on a cell phone and stated he was okay but someone turned in front of him and he had to swerve into a ditch. She also heard him state to concerned citizens that stopped at the scene that he was okay. However, by the time EMS and troopers arrived, Williams was observed to be non-breathing and slumped over the center console. He was immediately transported to PRMC where he was pronounced dead.

Immediate family was notified by Tfc Shelter and PRMC Staff.

The vehicle was a 2008 Toyota truck with MD reg 17182M8. Minimal damage was sustained by the Toyota, and it does not appear consistent with the driver suffering fatal injuries. There was no airbag deployment.

TFC Kevin Moore, MSP Salisbury, responded for the collision reconstruction.

Investigation is continuing.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: S/Tpr Edwards #5096

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

