NEWS RELEASE MARYLAND STATE POLICE Salisbury Barrack

2765 N Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury MD 21801

410-749-3101 ext. 0 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/16/2018

Type of Incident: DUI Related Traffic Accident

Date and Time: 12/16/2018 5:26 PM

Location: W/B Rt. 50 @ Hebron Woods Blvd Hebron MD

Vehicle: 2016 Ford F-150

Driver: Jacob J. Mcglothlin Jr 56 year old male of Milford, DE

Accused: Jacob J. Mcglothlin Jr 56 year old male of Milford, DE

Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and other trafficrelated offenses.

Narrative: On the above time and date, Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to W/B Rt. 50 @ Hebron Woods Blvd Hebron, MD for the report of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they observed agray Ford F-150 pickup truck off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle had struck a large pole in the grass. The vehicle was completely off the roadway.Investigation determined that the driver, identified as Jacob J. Mcglothlin was operating a Ford F-150, when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a pole. The vehicle received moderate damage and Mcglothlin was uninjured. Investigation further revealed that he was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving on a revoked license. Mcglothlin was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Salisbury Barrack for Processing. He was charged accordingly and transported to WCDC to go before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner.

Investigating Trooper: TFC W Shelter

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

