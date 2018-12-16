MARYLAND STATE POLICE Salisbury Barrack
2765 N Salisbury Blvd
Salisbury MD 21801
410-749-3101 ext. 0 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/16/2018
Type of Incident: DUI Related Traffic Accident
Date and Time: 12/16/2018 5:26 PM
Location: W/B Rt. 50 @ Hebron Woods Blvd Hebron MD
Vehicle: 2016 Ford F-150
Driver: Jacob J. Mcglothlin Jr 56 year old male of Milford, DE
Accused: Jacob J. Mcglothlin Jr 56 year old male of Milford, DE
Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and other trafficrelated offenses.
Narrative: On the above time and date, Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to W/B Rt. 50 @ Hebron Woods Blvd Hebron, MD for the report of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they observed agray Ford F-150 pickup truck off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle had struck a large pole in the grass. The vehicle was completely off the roadway.Investigation determined that the driver, identified as Jacob J. Mcglothlin was operating a Ford F-150, when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a pole. The vehicle received moderate damage and Mcglothlin was uninjured. Investigation further revealed that he was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving on a revoked license. Mcglothlin was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Salisbury Barrack for Processing. He was charged accordingly and transported to WCDC to go before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner.
Investigating Trooper: TFC W Shelter
Phone Number: 410-749-3101