FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/16/2018

Type of Incident: First degree assault and MDOP

Date and Time: 12/16/2018 4:10 PM

Location: 8800 block of Mar Lynn Drive, Delmar, MD 21875

Vehicle(s): 2008 Mercedes passenger vehicle

Driver/passengers(s)/pedestrian: Anissa Church-Russell, 41 year old female of Delmar, MD

Victim(s)/Injuries: James Russell 3rd, 41 year old male of Delmar, MD

Accused: Anissa Church-Russell, 41 year old female of Delmar, MD

Charges: First degree assault, second degree assault, MDOP under $1,000, disturbing the peace

Disposition: Taken for processing at central booking

Narrative:

On 12/16/18 at 4:10 PM, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were dispatched to the 8800 block of Mar Lynn Drive for a report of an argument in the street. When troopers arrived, a male subject, identified as James Russell 3rd was found to be standing in the street next to a large pile of clothes. While speaking with him it was learned that his wife, Anissa Church-Russell, had ran over his clothes several times and attempted to strike him on several occasions with her vehicle.

A witness was also interviewed at the scene and stated that it appeared that the defendant was attempting to a run over the victim with her vehicle. The witness stated that the victim had to jump out of the way of the vehicle on several occasions to prevent from being run over.

The victim was not struck with the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident. The defendant was placed under arrest and was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center to await a court hearing.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: Sr. Tpr. A. Edwards

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

