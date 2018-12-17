One Dead And Charges Pending In Worcester Co. Crash

December 17, 2018

(OCEAN PINES, MD) – Charges are pending and the Maryland State Police investigation is continuing into a single vehicle crash that killed one person today in Worcester County.

The deceased is identified as a 25-year-old man whose current address is not known. His nearest family lives out-of-state and has not yet been notified of his death, so his name is being withheld at this time.

The driver of the vehicle the deceased was riding in is identified as a 30-year-old man from Worcester County. He is not being identified at this time due to possible pending criminal charges. He will be identified when charges are filed. There was no reported injury to the driver.

Shortly before noon today, troopers from the Berlin Barrack were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Racetrack Road and Beauchamp Road. Arriving troopers found a Ford F150 pickup was involved.

The passenger in the pickup had been partially ejected. He was transported by Ocean Pines EMS to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigating troopers on the scene observed signs of impairment being exhibited by the driver. Their continuing investigation led to the driver being taken into custody for further evaluation. After consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, the driver was released pending charges. Charges will be determined in coordination with the state’s attorney’s office after results from DUI testing conducted on the driver are received.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Their preliminary investigation indicates the pickup was northbound on Race Track Rd. south of Beauchamp Road, when the driver lost control and the truck jumped the right shoulder curb. The truck returned to the roadway, but struck an island at Racetrack and Beauchamp roads, where it began to travel onto the island before striking a traffic signal pole.

The investigation is continuing.

Advertisements