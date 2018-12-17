Wicomico County Press Release

WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE P.O. BOX 870 SALISBURY, MARYLAND 21803-0870 410-548-4801 FAX: 410-548-4803 Bob Culver R. Wayne Strausburg County Executive Director of Administration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 17, 2018

WICOMICO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Salisbury, MD … Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed Monday December 24, 2018 and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 for the Christmas holiday.

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE FOR

CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BRUSH PILE AND FERRIES

Salisbury, MD … On Monday, December 24, 2018, the Newland Park Landfill and Convenience Center and the Upper Ferry will be open; all external Convenience Centers, the Newland Park Brush Pile and the Whitehaven Ferry will be closed.

On Tuesday, December 25, 2018, the Newland Park Landfill, Brush Pile, all Convenience Centers and the Whitehaven and Upper Ferries will be closed.

For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry information is available by calling 410-543-2765.

