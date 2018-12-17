Wicomico County Press Release

 

 

WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND

OFFICE OF THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE

                                                                                                                  P.O. BOX 870

                                                                                           SALISBURY, MARYLAND 21803-0870

                                                                                                                  410-548-4801                                                                                                             FAX:  410-548-4803

Bob Culver                                                                                        R. Wayne Strausburg 

County Executive                                                 Director of Administration

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 17, 2018

 

 

WICOMICO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES

 

Salisbury, MD … Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed Monday December 24, 2018 and Tuesday, December 25, 2018 for the Christmas holiday.

 

 

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE FOR

CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BRUSH PILE AND FERRIES 

 

Salisbury, MD  On Monday, December 24, 2018, the Newland Park Landfill and Convenience Center and the Upper Ferry will be open; all external Convenience Centers, the Newland Park Brush Pile and the Whitehaven Ferry will be closed.  

 

On Tuesday, December 25, 2018, the Newland Park Landfill, Brush Pile, all Convenience Centers and the Whitehaven and Upper Ferries will be closed.  

 

For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935.  Ferry information is available by calling 410-543-2765.

 

 

Wicomico County Celebrating 150 Years

1867 – 2017

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s