Modern Teaching Methods To Take Your 2nd Amendment Away

The inaccurate quote from “U.S. History: Preparing for the Advanced Placement Exam” bothers me because “gun-control”proponents have long argued that the 2nd Amendment does not provide an individual right of gun ownership, but, only, a collective right belonging to state militias or to the National Guard. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the right to keep and bear arms is, in fact, an individual right, and it cannot be restricted unduly by either the federal government or by state and local governments. Why does the inaccurate quote state explicitly “in a state militia”? Could this be an attempt to mis-educate our youth?

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s