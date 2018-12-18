Modern Teaching Methods To Take Your 2nd Amendment Away

The inaccurate quote from “U.S. History: Preparing for the Advanced Placement Exam” bothers me because “gun-control”proponents have long argued that the 2nd Amendment does not provide an individual right of gun ownership, but, only, a collective right belonging to state militias or to the National Guard. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the right to keep and bear arms is, in fact, an individual right, and it cannot be restricted unduly by either the federal government or by state and local governments. Why does the inaccurate quote state explicitly “in a state militia”? Could this be an attempt to mis-educate our youth?

