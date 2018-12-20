Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 5 PM – 9 PM The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department 4718 Snow Hill Rd., Snow Hill, Maryland 21863

Meet Jake. He is an 11 year old Snow Hill Middle School 6th grader. His teachers describe him as hard working, kind, and “the type of student that makes you want to get out of bed to teach every morning.” His one wish to Santa this year is for his mom to not be so stressed out.

You see, Jake was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in late November and has since been fighting for his life. He and his parents have been traveling nonstop to and from John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for testing and doctor’s visits.

As you can imagine, there is nothing, short of the miracle we are all praying for, that could make his Mom and Dad not stress out or worry for their son. But we as a community can help alleviate the financial hardship that the traveling and medical expenses have created. We can gather to show our love and support for the bright light who is Jake.

Come to the Raise-the-Funds Bash to benefit Jake and his family. Enjoy great tunes from the band Triple Vision, yummy food, a cash bar, and silent auction. All proceeds will go to the Newcomer family.