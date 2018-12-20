WICOMICO COUNTY COUNCIL PU B L I C N O T I C E NOTICE OF SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County Council of Wicomico County, Maryland, will hold a special Legislative Session to consider Resolution No. 146-2018 accepting a donation of property from Connelly Mill Associates, LLP, consisting of 234.67 acres, more or less, located on the southerly side of but not binding upon Connelly Mill Road, adjacent to the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Government Office Building, Room 301, Salisbury, Maryland

