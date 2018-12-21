MSP Princess Anne November DUI Arrests

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of November 2018:

Janay Parker, 21 YOA, Temple Hills, MD

Derick Gerald, 44 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

Kimberly Lewis, 38 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

Misael Rivera, 24 YOA, Baltimore, MD

Jasmine Lewis, 25 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

Jerry Harmon, 30 YOA, Painter, VA

Robert Stitt, 48 YOA, Grove City, PA

Robert Swift, 25 YOA, Crisfield, MD

Cynthia Ware, 62 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

Da’shaun Whaley, 18 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

Jamahjae Hawkins, 21 YOA, Owings Mills, MD

