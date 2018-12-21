Jt can you make this a post ?
These are the 8 RINO RATS that didn’t vote for the wall last night.
Call there office 202 225 ____
Justin amash 3831
Ken buck 4676
Carlos curbelo 2778
Will Hurd 4511
Eric Paulsen 2871
iiean lehtinen 3931
Fred Upton 3761
David valadao 4695
LikeLike
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
One thought on “Shortest Day Of The Year”
Jt can you make this a post ?
These are the 8 RINO RATS that didn’t vote for the wall last night.
Call there office 202 225 ____
Justin amash 3831
Ken buck 4676
Carlos curbelo 2778
Will Hurd 4511
Eric Paulsen 2871
iiean lehtinen 3931
Fred Upton 3761
David valadao 4695
LikeLike