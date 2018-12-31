Pedestrian Collision Results in Death of Pennsylvania Woman

OCEAN CITY, MD – (December 31, 2018): On Saturday, December 29, 2018 at approximately 8:50 p.m. Ocean City police were dispatched to the area of 28th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a pedestrian collision in the southbound lane. The pedestrian was crossing the highway when she was struck by a BMW 328i. The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene. Maryland State Police Trooper 4 responded and flew the victim to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where she succumbed to her injuries Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as Lorena D. Merris, 56, of Landisburg, PA.

Traffic on southbound Philadelphia Avenue was diverted to Baltimore Avenue for approximately 2-hours while investigators processed the scene of the crash and cleared debris.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating to determine the cause of the collision. The driver of the vehicle was not impaired at the time of the incident.

