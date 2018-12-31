Somerset County Underage Alcohol Compliance Checks

December 31, 2018

Somerset County, Maryland- On Monday December 31 2018, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack conducted numerous covert alcohol compliance checks at local alcohol dispensing establishments within Somerset County. During the operation the assigned Troopers ensured that the various retail establishments which hold a Somerset County Liquor License were denying sales of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21 years old. The Barrack X civilian intern, was utilized during this operation, and when requested provided a vertical Maryland Driver’s License, which clearly stated below the age of 21.

A total of 14 retail establishments were checked. Most were found to be in compliance with underage alcohol sales however, two establishments were not. The “Kings Creek Market” of Princess Anne and “Spike’s Pub & Subs” of Princess Anne failed to appropriately check identification and served alcohol to the underage intern. Each of the below retail establishments that were subject to an alcohol compliance check, complied with the provisions of the law and denied the sale of alcoholic beverage to minors:

Eden Quick Stop, Eden Maryland

Juniors Wine Stop and Shop, Princess Anne Maryland

Dash Inn, Westover, Maryland

Goose Creek, Westover, Maryland

Marion Station Market, Marion Station Maryland

Brew Thru, Crisfield, Maryland

Shore Stop, Crisfield, Maryland

Crisfield Oceanic, Crisfield, Maryland

Kash and Karry, Princess Anne, Maryland

Lucky’s Store, Deal Island, Maryland

Washington INN, Princess Anne, Maryland

Crisfield Shore Stop, Crisfield, Maryland

In an effort to keep minors safe before, during and after the New Year’s Eve Holiday Weekend, Troopers will continue to conduct thorough and unannounced compliance checks to ensure that alcoholic beverages stay out of minor’s possession. The New Year’s Eve Holiday sees a dramatic uptick in underage consumption and purchase of alcohol. With that the State of Maryland shows an increase in alcohol related collisions, many of these collisions involve serious bodily injury.

The alcohol compliance checks were made possible by funding provided by an in partnership with the Somerset County Local Management Board.

Advertisements