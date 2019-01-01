Gold Alert Issued for Missing Millsboro Man- Millsboro

Millsboro– The Delaware State Police is issuing a Gold Alert for Francis Ashley, 62 who was reported missing on January 1, 2019. Francis was last heard from on December 31, 2018 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Francis is 5’06” tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was believed to be headed to the Dover area.

Attempts to locate Francis have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare.

If anyone has information in reference to his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe

