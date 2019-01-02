*Attempt to ID* Rehoboth Beach- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspects who are wanted in connection with multiple shopliftings. The suspects shoplifted merchandise from Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marshalls stores in Rehoboth Beach and fled the area in the pictured vehicle. Anyone with information is reference to the suspects’ identity is asked to please contact Troop 7, Trooper Triantos at (302-644-5020). Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com