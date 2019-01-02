*Attempt to ID* Rehoboth Beach-

*Attempt to ID* Rehoboth Beach- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspects who are wanted in connection with multiple shopliftings. The suspects shoplifted merchandise from Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Marshalls stores in Rehoboth Beach and fled the area in the pictured vehicle. Anyone with information is reference to the suspects’ identity is asked to please contact Troop 7, Trooper Triantos at (302-644-5020). Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Image may contain: one or more people, people standing and indoor
Image may contain: one or more people, people standing, shoes, child and indoor
Image may contain: night, car and outdoor
Advertisements

One thought on “*Attempt to ID* Rehoboth Beach-

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s