Maryland Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   December 30, 2018

Time:  3:40 a.m.

Location / Address:  32567 Morris Leonard Road, Parsonsburg, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   30’ x 90’ wood frame storage building

Owner / Occupants:  Randall and Patricia Welch (owner)  

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $60,000                      Contents: $60,000

Smoke Alarm Status: n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:   20

Time to Control: 45 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Under Investigation

Preliminary Cause:   Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 713-3780.

Morris
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s