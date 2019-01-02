Maryland Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: December 30, 2018 Time: 3:40 a.m. Location / Address: 32567 Morris Leonard Road, Parsonsburg, Wicomico Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: 30’ x 90’ wood frame storage building Owner / Occupants: Randall and Patricia Welch (owner) Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $60,000 Contents: $60,000 Smoke Alarm Status: n/a Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20 Time to Control: 45 minutes Discovered By: Passerby Area of Origin: Under Investigation Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 713-3780.