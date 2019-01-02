Maryland Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: December 30, 2018
Time: 3:40 a.m.
Location / Address: 32567 Morris Leonard Road, Parsonsburg, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 30’ x 90’ wood frame storage building
Owner / Occupants: Randall and Patricia Welch (owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $60,000 Contents: $60,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 45 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 713-3780.
