Please join us for the swearing-in ceremony for the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff deputies and Sheriff Gary Hofmann. This event will take place on January 3rd, 2019 at 5:50 pm. This is a very special ceremonial celebration, as we transition from one historical courthouse to the most up to date circuit courthouse in the country.

This will be the last swearing-in for the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Deputies at the old Circuit Courthouse. This courthouse has been in existence prior to President George Washington.

Thank you to our community for all of your support. We hope to see you there!