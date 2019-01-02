Pocomoke City Police dispatch center is now completely remodeled. Thank you to the City of Pocomoke – City Manager, Mayor and Council, for providing the funding to do so. Also, thank you to the following for your part in making this all possible. Design and coordination by Angel D Thornes, Lt Hancock and Lt Craven, Remodel completed by Straight Edge Construction Inc., assisting In the move to the temporary location and back from Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, James Hamilton and Robert Rhode, Telewire of Salisbury, Advantech, Rusty Merritt Computer Guy,, Pocomoke City Public Works, Delmarva Auto Glass & Accessories of Salisbury. Consoles by Russ Bassett and 24/7 chairs by Iron Horse. Also thank you to the citizens of Pocomoke for your patience during this process. We still have some monitors to add and some office pieces to arrange, but we couldn’t wait to show you! Thanks again to everyone involved!!