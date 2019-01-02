Seaford Police Investigating Armed Robbery

December 31, 2018

On Sunday, December 30, 2018, at 6:44 p.m. Seaford Police Department responded to Shorestop located at 522 West Stein Highway, Seaford, to an Armed Robbery where a single suspect wearing a black ski mask entered and displayed a handgun to the cashier and demanded money. The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled westbound.

Approximately 5 minutes later, Seaford Police was dispatched to Great Wall Chinese Restaurant located at 1017 West Stein Highway, Seaford, in reference to an Armed Robbery. In this robbery, the suspect entered the store wearing a black ski mask and was dressed in all black. The suspect displayed a handgun and pointed at the victim demanding money. The suspect fled West with an undisclosed amount of money.

