Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   December 27, 2018

Time:   10:27 p.m.

Location / Address:  28613 L Q Powell Road, Marion Station, Somerset County

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  Vacant two story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:   Phoebe Emily and Lawson Williams, et al

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $50,000                      Contents: $

Smoke Alarm Status:  Unknown

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Marion Station Volunteer Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  25

Time to Control:  15 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Under Investigation

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
