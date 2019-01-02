Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: December 27, 2018 Time: 10:27 p.m. Location / Address: 28613 L Q Powell Road, Marion Station, Somerset County Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: Vacant two story wood frame single family dwelling Owner / Occupants: Phoebe Emily and Lawson Williams, et al Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $50,000 Contents: $ Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Marion Station Volunteer Fire Department # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25 Time to Control: 15 minutes Discovered By: Passerby Area of Origin: Under Investigation Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.