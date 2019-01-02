|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: December 27, 2018
Time: 10:27 p.m.
Location / Address: 28613 L Q Powell Road, Marion Station, Somerset County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Vacant two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Phoebe Emily and Lawson Williams, et al
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $50,000 Contents: $
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Marion Station Volunteer Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25
Time to Control: 15 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
Somerset County Fire Investigation
