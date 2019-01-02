Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Suspect-Laurel

Laurel- The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary.

The incident occurred on January 1, 2019 at approximately 4:00 a.m., when Troopers responded to a residence on Broad Drive, Laurel in reference to an attempted burglary. Through further investigations it was learned that 43-year-old Ronald T. Hastings of Laurel attempted to break into the residence and when confronted by the home owner, he fled on foot into a wooded area.

Troopers have been unable to locate Hastings who is currently wanted out of Troop 4 for Attempt to Commit Burglary Second Degree. Anyone with information regarding the location of Hastings is asked to please contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5058. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.

