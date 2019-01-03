Abdul Choudhry was murdered in the shell gas station in front of the Salisbury Trailer Park on North US 13. The only details I know regarding this case is that there is a video from inside the store. The video quality wasn’t the best which has caused this case to go cold for 10 years.
2 thoughts on “Abdul Choudhry Unsolved Murder”
Shame, the animals that committed these homicides have gotten away with murder and NOTHING again NOTHING is being done about it.
LikeLike
He was such a sweet man. I pray he gets justice. His boys are def making him proud.
LikeLike