Abdul Choudhry Unsolved Murder

Abdul Choudhry was murdered in the shell gas station in front of the Salisbury Trailer Park on North US 13. The only details I know regarding this case is that there is a video from inside the store. The video quality wasn’t the best which has caused this case to go cold for 10 years.

2 thoughts on "Abdul Choudhry Unsolved Murder

  1. Shame, the animals that committed these homicides have gotten away with murder and NOTHING again NOTHING is being done about it.

