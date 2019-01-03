Armed Robbery At Thirsty’s In Delmar

Salisbury Barrack 

2765 N. Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury, Md.  21801

410-749-3101

mdsp.maryland.gov

                                                                                    

 

Type of Incident: Armed Robbery

Date and Time: 1/3/2018 @ 841 pm

Location: Thirsty’s Store 9534 Ocean Hwy Delmar 21875

 

Suspect: Black Male wearing Blue Jeans, Black Hoodie Jacket and Black mask

 

Narrative: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the Thirsty’s Convenience Store located at 9534 Ocean Hwy Delmar, Md 21875 reference an armed robbery. The store clerk stated that a black male wearing blue jeans, black hoodie jacket and as mask over his face entered the store displaying a black handgun. The suspect demanded all the money from the register and the fled on foot out the front door in an unknown direction. Anyone having information is asked to call the Maryland State Police. Investigation is on-going at this time.

 

       

 

Investigating Trooper: TFC Monk

Criminal Investigator: TFC Brant

Phone Number : 410-749-3101

 

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s