Armed Robbery At Thirsty’s In Delmar

Salisbury Barrack
2765 N. Salisbury Blvd
Salisbury, Md. 21801
410-749-3101
mdsp.maryland.gov
Type of Incident: Armed Robbery
Date and Time: 1/3/2018 @ 841 pm
Location: Thirsty’s Store 9534 Ocean Hwy Delmar 21875
Suspect: Black Male wearing Blue Jeans, Black Hoodie Jacket and Black mask
Narrative: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the Thirsty’s Convenience Store located at 9534 Ocean Hwy Delmar, Md 21875 reference an armed robbery. The store clerk stated that a black male wearing blue jeans, black hoodie jacket and as mask over his face entered the store displaying a black handgun. The suspect demanded all the money from the register and the fled on foot out the front door in an unknown direction. Anyone having information is asked to call the Maryland State Police. Investigation is on-going at this time.
Investigating Trooper: TFC Monk
Criminal Investigator: TFC Brant
