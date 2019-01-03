Armed Robbery At Thirsty’s In Delmar

Salisbury Barrack

2765 N. Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury, Md. 21801

410-749-3101

mdsp.maryland.gov

Type of Incident: Armed Robbery

Date and Time: 1/3/2018 @ 841 pm

Location: Thirsty’s Store 9534 Ocean Hwy Delmar 21875

Suspect: Black Male wearing Blue Jeans, Black Hoodie Jacket and Black mask

Narrative: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the Thirsty’s Convenience Store located at 9534 Ocean Hwy Delmar, Md 21875 reference an armed robbery. The store clerk stated that a black male wearing blue jeans, black hoodie jacket and as mask over his face entered the store displaying a black handgun. The suspect demanded all the money from the register and the fled on foot out the front door in an unknown direction. Anyone having information is asked to call the Maryland State Police. Investigation is on-going at this time.

Investigating Trooper: TFC Monk

Criminal Investigator: TFC Brant

Phone Number : 410-749-3101

