Irma Jane Smith Unsolved Murder

These over 20 year cold case murders are among the hardest to get resolution to as many witnesses and others memories become cloudy with time. I have asked many of my law enforcement contacts who were on the force back then or who remembered this case what they could tell me about it. The information I share is not proof of any wrong doing on any one persons behalf, but a general overview of what I have heard which may help solve the case.

I was told that it was possible a loved one of Ms Smith could have more information on what happened the evening this event took place. It may not have been as random as it would seem. I’m being very generic here to keep from it seeming like I am accusing a particular person. This information could lead to someone finally breaking their silence and giving closure to this 25 year old cold case.

Advertisements