Jeffrey Gunderson Missing Person

The Jeffrey Gunderson case is one that I have shared and been involved with for many years. This case is not as big a mystery as it may seem as Police believe they know what happened to Mr Gunderson. Needless to say some that commit crimes are incarcerated for others which will limit any discussion on where they may have hid a body. This case aggravates me because knowing and proving are very fair apart.

What makes me sad is his girlfriend is getting up there in age and not having an exact answer in what happened to Jeffrey just makes me angry

