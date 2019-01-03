

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 1/3/2019

Type of Incident: Motor Vehicle Collision/Road Closure

Date and Time: 1/3/2019 @ 1118 hrs

Location: Gumboro Road (MD Rt. 353) north of Cobbs Hill Road, Wicomico County

Vehicles: 1. 2009 Volvo Tractor/Trailer Combination

2. 2004 Hyundai XG350

Drivers:1. Delbert Lee Bivens, Princess Anne, MD

2. David James Cromedy, Seaford, DE

Injuries: No reported injuries

Narrative:

On 1/3/2018 @ 1118 hrs, troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision with no reported injuries at the intersection of Gumboro Road just north of Cobbs Hill Road, Wicomico County. The collision involved a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle. As a result of the collision and ensuing fuel spill, the roadway will be closed for several hours for clean-up. Fire crews, Maryland State Police, Maryland Department of Transportation and Maryland Department of Environment are on the scene.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: TFC William Shelter

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

